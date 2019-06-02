Driver killed as cars collide

PAPAR: A 56-year-old driver of a Perodua Kancil car was killed when his vehicle collided with a Proton Saga car at Membakut-Beaufort Road, near the Membakut Petron station, yesterday.

Poujan @ Najuh Sulaiman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics in the 11.20am incident.

Kimanis Fire and Rescue operation chief Nazir Che Lah said, seven fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call.

“Upon our arrival, two people inside the Proton Saga car have been taken to hospital while the driver of the Perodua Kancil car was pinned in his seat.

“It took us several minutes to free the driver but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedic,” he said yesterday.

The body was then handed to the police for further action.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident while the operation ended at noon.