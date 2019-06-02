Driver perished, wife injured in accident at Sadong Jaya

KUCHING: A 59-year-old driver identified as Tan Kuan Soon perished in an accident near SMK Sadong Jaya, Jalan Sadong Jaya around 8am this morning.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department at the scene discovered that the deceased was still trapped in the car which landed on its side inside a drain.

By using their rescue tools, Bomba personnel from the Kota Samarahan fire station managed to extricate the body out of the wreck.

Medical personnel confirmed that Tan had died at the scene of the accident and the body was later handed over to the police for further action.

A female passenger, believed to be the deceased’s wife, was however rescued out of the wreck by other motorists who came to her aid.

She was rushed to the Asajaya clinic by members from the Civil Defence Force (APM).

The operation ended at 9.50am.

Police personnel were also at the scene to determine the cause of the accident.