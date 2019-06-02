Ewon suggests association for all Unduk Ngadau winners to help in community devt

KOTA KINABALU: Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick has suggested the establishment of an official and permanent association for the former Unduk Ngadau winners so they can help the communities in Sabah.

He said the platform, whether it is an association or foundation, can collaborate with the government, corporate sector and other various strategic partners to organise community welfare, health, education, economy, family and infrastructure development programmes in villages, especially in rural areas.

“I know, usually Unduk Ngadau whether at the state or district level will be given a role for a duration of one year after winning,” Ewon said in a statement released here yesterday.

“However, I think this role can be continued if there is an official and permanent platform for them to channel all thoughts and committed efforts for the benefit of the community in a lot of matters that must be our concern together,” he stressed when delivering his speech at the 2019 Sabah level Kaamatan Unduk Ngadau Appreciation ceremony at Hilton Hotel on Friday night.

Ewon also welcomed the Unduk Ngadau implementation committee’s readiness to cooperate with the Rural Developmment Ministry (KPLB) on rural community development programmes through the Kampung Sejahtera Program.

He said there are 55 remote villages under the program facing basic facilities, economic and health issues throughout Sabah.

“If the suggestion to establish a foundation is too great, then it is suitable for an association to be initiated for the Unduk Ngadau (winners) that have gone to the state level,” said Ewon.

According to Unduk Ngadau committee chairperson Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas said the involvement of the beauty queens in the new programme would be introduced starting this year, besides making it mandatory for participants to study the ethnic cultural heritage in each districts.