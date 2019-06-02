Express boat involved in freak accident, all passengers safely disembarked

SIBU: An express boat carrying 18 passengers plying the Sibu/Kanowit/Song/Kapit sector was involved in a freak accident around 10am today.

Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller Hatta Morshidi said all the passengers were able to disembark to safety before it submerged.

He said the express boat’s hull got punctured by a steel fender when it berthed at RC Jetty Kanowit to pick up some passengers in Kanowit.

“The skipper quickly ply the boat to the Passenger’s Terminal also in Kanowit to disembark all the passengers to safety and quickly ply the boat across river before it submerged.

“The passengers had been put on a replacement vessel and had reached their destination safe and sound,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Meanwhile, Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) rushed to the jetty at 3pm after the news went viral on the internet.

A spokesman said they saw the boat partially submerged near the jetty when they arrived.

The firemen were told that the passengers had been safely evacuated and the goods on the boat moved out in time, adding that no casualties were reported.