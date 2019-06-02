Fire Dept consider using wetting chemical agent in firefighting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is considering the use of a new wetting chemical agent in the water used to extinguish building or structure fire.

Its director-general, Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid, said the department is currently considering the use of a chemical substance as a more effective and useful wetting agent to strengthen water ability in fighting fire.

He added this is a new technology whereby the chemical substance would be added into the water to make it more efficient (thus making it a wetter liquid) to be used for combating the fire.

“For example, the strength of one gallon of water with no chemical agent is different compared to the water mixed with a certain chemical substance using a specific mixing ratio, but this technology is quite costly,” he told Bernama recently.

In another development, Mohammad Hamdan said the department recorded a loss over RM3.3 billion involving 6,626 building structures and houses nationwide.

He said as the department aimed to reduce the loss by aggressively increasing awareness campaign among local communities, it also focused on offensive firefighting effort to curb fire.

“This method of fighting fire is important, and that is why we are focusing on offensive firefighting effort through a direct approach of entering the building to find the cause of the fire (faster).

“Just look at the United States, they are practising the same method using personal protective equipment (PPE), which is way forward,” he said. PPE is clothing or equipment designed to protect workers from physical hazards when on a worksite.

Commenting further, Mohammad Hamdan said: “We are too cautious with the defensive fighting approach, however, if we practice offensive (fire) fighting technique, we might be able to reduce the damage of the fire.” – Bernama