IOI Group founder Tan Sri Dr Lee Shin Cheng dies

KUALA LUMPUR: IOI Group founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Lee Shin Cheng has died.

IOI Corporation Berhad and IOI Properties Group Berhad in a joint media statement today announced that Dr Lee passed away peacefully yesterday (June 1) after a period of illness at the age of 80.

He leaves behind his wife, six children, and 12 grandchildren.

The statement said his eldest son, Datuk Lee Yeow Chor is the chief executive officer of IOI Corporation Berhad and chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, while his other son, Lee Yeow Seng and his second daughter, Lee Yoke Har, are respectively the chief executive officer and the executive director of IOI Properties Group Berhad.

Yeow Seng’s wife is the Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, Yeo Bee Yin.

“It is through Tan Sri Dato’ Dr Lee’s vision, hard work and enterprising spirit that both of our companies have become leading corporations in our respective sectors.

“IOI Corporation Berhad is an integrated palm oil company which has operations in eight countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America; while IOI Properties Group Berhad is a property development and investment company which has a substantial presence in Singapore and China,” the statement said.

According to the statement, on the community and industry service front, Dr Lee was the patron and advisor of many communities and business associations in Malaysia whereby among his most notable contributions was leading the redevelopment of the 111-year old Kuen Cheng Secondary School as the chairman of its Board of Directors over the last 20 years.

The statement said the charity foundation founded by Dr Lee, Yayasan Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng, had contributed to the entire development of Shin Cheng (Harcroft) Primary School in Puchong, Selangor, besides many other educational and community welfare activities over the last 25 years. – Bernama