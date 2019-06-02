Kaamatan video contest winner bags RM15,000

KOTA KINABALU: Local filmmaker Dannyboy Team emerged as the winner of The Hope Kaamatan Video Contest.

Their inspiring short film entitled ‘A Little Girl’, which told the heartwarming story a young girl’s hope of joining a beauty pageant, was enough to grant them the grand prize of RM15, 000.

Their video had perfectly emulated the theme of the contest, which was hope.

Mak VidsFilm’s ‘The Reminder’ took second prize (RM3,000) while the B.I.G Pictures’ ‘Water Empowers Life and Ignites Hope’ finished third (RM1,000).

The Most Popular Video prize went to Bro Aden Thodeography while the Special Recognition Award went to Honibah Didine Production.

A total of 81 applications were received with only 54 videos submitted for the competition, which was organised by Imago Shopping Mall.

The collection of the registration fees was donated directly to Hope Express Donation.

During the presentation ceremony yesterday, the executive director of Asian Pac Holdings Berhad, Dr Raymond Yu Tat Loong, lauded the efforts of all 57 participants of the competition.

“There are no winners or losers in this competition. The videography was amazing. It was an exciting journey for everyone,” he said.