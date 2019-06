KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale struck North Sumatra, Indonesia, at 11.03 am today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s statement, the epicentre of the earthquake with the depth of 10km was located at latitude 0.4° North and longitude 98.2° East, about 119km southeast of Nias, Indonesia.

The is no tsunami threat to Malaysia, the statement added. – Bernama