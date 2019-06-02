Phoong nominated among world’s top 20 most influential young politicians

KOTA KINABALU: Newly-minted Sabah Minister of Youth and Sports, Phoong Jin Zhe was shortlisted recently for the One Young World Politician of the Year Award 2019 for being among the most influential young politicians around the globe this year.

One Young World is a prestigious global non-profit organisation recognising the contributions made by young politicians around the world yearly.

This year’s One Young World nomination list saw 20 young politicians aged between 18 and 35 being enlisted from all over the globe as a recognition of the impact and influence they have created in their respective communities in which they are leaders or representatives.

However, only five winners will emerge victorious, after being reviewed by a panel of judges, all of whom are key figures in their respective fields, and will travel to London in October to attend the annual One Young World Summit where youths and delegates from more than 190 countries across the world convene.

Delegates participate in four transformative days of speeches, panels, networking and workshops. All delegates have the opportunity to apply to give keynote speeches, sharing a platform with world leaders with the world’s media in attendance.

As well as listening to keynote speakers, delegates have the opportunity to challenge world leaders, interact and be mentored by influencers.

Phoong is the youngest member of the State Legislative Assembly in Sabah, after securing a victory in the historic 14th General Election.

As the youngest state assemblyman, he is also the National Publicity secretary for DAP Socialist Youth and was later appointed Minister of Youth and Sports of Sabah after the demise of the late Datuk Stephen Wong, which left a vacancy in the cabinet, making him the youngest minister in Sabah.

Being the only candidate coming from ASEAN countries, Phoong is the first Malaysian ever to be nominated by the UK-based organisation.

“I’m humbled and flattered for being nominated by One Young World and shortlisted to be one of the top 20 most impactful young politicians around the globe this year.”

“I am more than thrilled and excited to be the shortlisted nominee not only from Malaysia and Sabah, but also the only young politician from ASEAN. I’m proud and honoured to be given the opportunity to represent my country and my beloved state.”

“I truly believe this shows that young people around the globe can really make a difference wherever they are and directly impact the lives of their people.”

The One Young World Summit 2019 sees the global forum for young leaders return ‘home’ for the first time since the inaugural Summit in 2010.

With over 300 languages to be heard on its streets, London is one of the most diverse places in the world. The city is home to nearly 9 million people, one of the world’s biggest financial centres and countless historic sites such as Buckingham Palace and Big Ben.

A city where the past and future merge, London provides the ideal backdrop for young leaders from more than 190 countries to work together to accelerate positive change.