Plans afoot to revitalise Sandakan economy

SANDAKAN: Elected people representatives here are working together to revive the economy in Sandakan through the Sandakan Economic Redevelopment Council, which was formed by the state government.

The council which was formed during a Cabinet meeting on May 15, is chaired by Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing cum Tanjong Papat assemblyman, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung.

It aims to revitalise Sandakan’s economy through three categories of planning — immediate plan (to be implemented within three years), medium-term plan (within six years) and long-term plan (within nine to ten years).

Poon announced this at a press conference held at DAP Sandakan office at Bandar Letat Mile 3 here, yesterday.

He said the council consisted of three sub-committees, namely the steering committee, technical committee and implementation committee.

“We will bring proposals that are agreed upon in the council to the Cabinet for approval. Once approved, the Cabinet will order related ministries or the local authority to implement the plans,¨ he said.

Poon said issues that required immediate actions included Sim-Sim’s bridge, hygiene issues as well as upgrading of the Sandakan Airport project which would start by the end of this year.

“Hopefully Sandakan’s economy will improve in a very short time,” he said.

Sandakan has reportedly been suffering from a stagnant economic condition which had worsened after the tourism sector took a hit following a kidnapping incident at the Ocean King Seafood Restaurant here in 2015.

“Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal) had visited Sandakan several times during the Sandakan parliamentary by-election and had noted several issues that needed to be solved immediately,” Poon added.

Also present at the press conference were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) cum Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department cum Sekong assemblyman Arifin Asgali, Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun and deputy president of Sandakan Municipal Council Mohd Hamsan Awang Supain.