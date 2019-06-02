Three motorcyclists seriously injured in collision

KUCHING: A 16-year-old teenager was among the three motorcyclists who were seriously injured in a collision at KM13 Jalan Bau-Serikin around 12.05am today.

Bau District Police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the accident was believed to have happened when all three motorcyclist were riding their motorcycles at a very fast speed.

“All three victim were rushed to the Bau Hospital for treatment,” said Poge, who revealed that the other two motorcyclists were both 20 years old.

The teenager and another motorcyclist were referred to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment while another motorcyclist was still being warded at the Bau Hospital.

“The police will also take blood samples from all three motorcyclists for lab analysis,” he said.

Poge said early investigation at the scene revealed that the road was dark due to the absence of street lighting.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 43(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987.