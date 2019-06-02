Wanted Arab man arrested at Sandakan hotel

LAHAD DATU: An Arab man, who was wanted by the police for abusing his son and threatening his wife, was arrested at a hotel in Sandakan, yesterday.

District police chief ACP Nasri Mansor in a statement said the suspect was found with the couple’s three children aged between 13 and four, at 3.45am.

The 43-year-old suspect, Hani Mosbah Ramadan Al Ayaydeh, was detained by police from the Lahad Datu Crime Investigation Division (CID).

“The suspect is currently under our custody for further investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of Children Act and Section 506 of the Penal Code,” he added.

On Thursday, a 43-year-old cosmetic dealer lodged a police report over fears for the safety of her children who had been taken away by their own father following an argument between the couple.

Prior to the incident, the suspect was allegedly abusing his eight-year-old son by hitting him with a clothes hanger, causing injuries on his face, neck, bum and thigh, on May 18.

On the day before he took away the children, the suspect had forced his wife to make a passport for their younger daughter to be taken to Jordan. His wife refused and this led to an argument.

The suspect later threatened to kill his wife and her family if she refused to hand over their children. He then took away the children from their house.