Wear and monetize traditional costumes – CM

PENAMPANG: Sabahans were urged to wear the state’s cultural heritage and monetize it.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Sabah should focus on making wearable fashions and products from the rich colours and costumes derived from its diverse cultural background.

“I encourage. For example every weekend, we wear batik. Why not wear this,” said Shafie while pointing to the traditional KadazanDusun, Murut and Rungus traditional costume that he was wearing at Hongkod Koisaan during the Harvest Festival closing ceremony here Friday.

“If we wear our culture, people will buy these attires. Those making these clothes are not exported from outside. They are locals and we are confident it will spur job opportunities for our children, our community at the Sabah level.

“Monetize the culture as well, not only for us to preserve that (culture) but also to enhance that.

“It can be sold, can be developed. If in our community, we encourage them to buy and wear it, I am sure there will be a lot of benefits,” he added.

Shafie tasked Deputy Chief Minister cum Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, Deputy Chief Minister cum Sabah Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, and Federal International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking with boosting the development of these products in the market.

“Monetize the richness, in terms of attire, in terms of headgear, the colours that are available,” he said.

“If we go to the office and wear coat, what is wrong if we wear batik, if we wear this (traditional native costumes) to the office. We must create wealth, don’t just buy.

“When you go to the office, wear this. You must be proud to wear this, it is our culture, our tradition, left by our forefathers so that we can monetize this richness, giving wealth to our community,” he told the audience.