‘Address dilapidated schools issue in holistic manner’

SIBU: Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee has called for a more holistic approach focusing on needs and priorities of rural schools in tackling the issue of dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

He argues that the formula of at least one dilapidated school per parliamentary constituency to receive federal allocation this year is ‘inappropriate’, given that the majority of the 1,020 dilapidated schools are in the rural areas.

The formula was announced by Works Minister Baru Bian recently.

“The issue of dilapidated schools in Sarawak is very serious and should be addressed in a very holistic way, and not on a piecemeal approach.

“Therefore, any effort to do it needs to be well planned with a time-frame for completion,” Dr Annuar told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Schools that were seriously dilapidated might not be given immediate attention should the formula be adopted, he said.

“This is because there are constituencies that may not have dilapidated schools, since the majority of such schools are in the rural areas.”

According to Dr Annuar, there are schools in urban constituencies that might not be ‘that seriously dilapidated’, which should not be addressed on an urgent basis as priority ought to be given to schools that are ‘seriously dilapidated’.

“It should be based on needs and priorities. That is why I said I don’t prefer this formula. To me, its (intention) sounds more political. In fact, I don’t agree with that formula, it’s not fair to the rural (schools),” he said.

He opined that as the way forward, a better approach would be to maximise the existing resources by giving priority to schools in urgent need of repairs.

He further highlighted that 415 schools from the total 1,020 dilapidated schools required immediate attention to ensure that the students there would not lag behind in their studies.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health and Nangka assemblyman, said the Sarawak government would welcome every effort to address the issue of dilapidated schools.

However, he said the announcements by the federal ministries – the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Works, in particular – must be backed up by action; otherwise, it would merely be ‘hot air’.

Moreover, he said Baru did not specify whether the fund was from the RM100 million set aside previously for Sarawak under the National Budget 2019.

If so, he stressed, then there would be ‘nothing to shout about, as there’s nothing new (about it)’.

“Whereas, if it’s up and above (the RM100 million fund), or additional (funds)… then, it is most welcomed,” said Dr Annuar.