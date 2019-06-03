GPS MPs told to stop making excuses over asset declaration

KUCHING: All Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs should just submit their asset declaration forms to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin.

Adding on, he called upon GPS MPs to join other federal lawmakers in declaring their assets as requested by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Willie, who is Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-chairman, said Sarawakians were likely bemused by the contradictory statements from GPS parliamentary chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and MACC Sarawak director Razim Mohd Noor recently.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, had said GPS MPs were waiting for the declaration format from MACC, but Razim said the forms and complete guide on how to fill in the documents had been submitted to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in mid-March.

“I for one do not quite know what to make of the statement from Fadillah. Are we to assume that the CM, after having received the forms from MACC, sat on it and did not give them to his MPs, with instructions to immediately complete the forms and submit the same accordingly to the MACC?,” he questioned.

“That would be a very serious slur on the number one man in the GPS government as it would sound like the Chief Minister was not taking good governance and the integrity of the GPS elected representatives with the requisite seriousness.

“If that is not the case, then Fadillah Yusof should have been more forthcoming with the real reasons why GPS MPs have not complied with something that could be described as quite a simple task,” he said.

Willie pointed out that he filed his declaration last November.

He also proposed Abang Johari set an example for all other states by making it mandatory for all elected representatives in the State Legislative Assembly and political secretaries to declare their assets to MACC.