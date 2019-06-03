‘Improving Sarawak’s telco high priority for federal government’

KUCHING: The federal government will remain committed to improving the quality of telecommunications in Sarawak to ensure that it is on par with other states in the country.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo said this when officiating at a ‘Leaders and the People’ programme in Kampung Paon Rimo, Serian near here yesterday, in connection with Gawai Dayak celebrations.

Gobind said improving the quality of telecommunications infrastructure was crucial for Sarawak to not be left out in an era where digital and technological advancements were progressing at breakneck speed.

He added that with quality telecommunications infrastructure in place, promoting Sarawak’s tourism sector and getting more foreign tourists to visit would be much easier.

Gobind also called upon the Dayaks to take advantage of the Gawai festival to foster a closer relationship with their families and community in order to preserve their unique cultural identity and traditions for future generations.

Earlier at the same event, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen also echoed Gobind’s advice, urging the Dayaks to preserve their unique traditions so that it could be a role model for other states to emulate the unity and mutual understanding that existed between the races in Sarawak.

Upon their arrival, Gobind and other guests were welcomed with a traditional dance named ‘Bujang Ngambat Ramba’.