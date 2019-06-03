Mexico says detects measles in British tourist

MEXICO CITY: Mexican health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a British woman who arrived in the country’s touristic Caribbean coast a week ago, authorities said on Saturday.

The 50-year-old woman arrived Monday at the airport in Cancun with a final destination of Playa del Carmen, the area’s second most frequented resort.

“Upon presenting signs and symptoms of illness she sought medical attention at a private hospital, where they were recognized as a probable case of measles,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Relatives of the patient were currently showing no symptoms, it said.

The case has come amid a global resurgence of the disease, due largely to an anti-vaccination movement that has emerged in recent years.

According to the WHO, cases of measles throughout the world quadrupled in the first three months of this year, compared to the same period last year. — AFP