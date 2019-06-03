No need for second RCI on illegal immigrants — Liew

SANDAKAN: There is no need for a second Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on illegal immigrants in Sabah, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong yesterday.

He said an RCI on the issue, presided by a five-man bench led by former Sabah and Sarawak Chief Justice Tan Sri Steve Shim Lip Kiong, had been sat and concluded in 2013.

“We can utilise the report that was completed then (2013) and I hope the report will be presented to the government and maybe to Parliament and Sabah State Assembly sittings,” he told reporters after the presentation of Aidilfitri contributions to old folks in the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency here. — Bernama