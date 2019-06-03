North Korea swine flu outbreak puts South on edge

SEOUL: South Korean troops stationed along the world’s last Cold War frontier have been put on high alert in the face of a new infiltration threat from the nuclear-armed North – fever-stricken wild boar.

An outbreak of African swine fever that has cut swathes through China, Vietnam and Mongolia has spread to the isolated country, sparking worries that sick animals crossing the heavily militarized border could devastate the South’s US 5.9 billion pork industry.

“We need to focus on preventing wild boars in the North from entering our territory,” the South’s Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon said Saturday after visiting a pig farm near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two countries.

African swine fever is known to be harmless to humans but is fatal to pigs and wild boar.

Pyongyang told the World Organisation for Animal Health that 77 out of 99 pigs had died from the disease at a farm near the China border, according to Seoul’s agricultural ministry.

The ministry said Friday that the disease is “highly likely” to hit the South, and the government has ordered fences to be erected at farms along the border to prevent possible contact between pigs and wild boars.

Seoul believes Pyongyang raises some 2.6 million pigs across 14 state-run farms. The outbreak could worsen food shortages in the impoverished North, where, according to the World Food Programme, its output last year hit the lowest level since 2008.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will cull 4,700 pigs after African swine fever was detected in an animal at a slaughterhouse close to the border with China, the second such case in a month in the crowded financial hub.

The animal came from a farm in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong and importation from mainland China has been suspended until further notification, Sophia Chan, Secretary of the city’s Food and Health Department said Friday night.

Last month around 6,000 pigs were culled after the virus was detected in a pig imported from a farm in the same province.

Supply from across the border was temporarily suspended for a week during the disinfection of slaughterhouse. – AFP