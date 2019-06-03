Past success no guarantee of future growth – SCCCI

SIBU: Local Chinese entrepreneurs are advised to be wary of conservative and traditional practices in doing business today.

“The environment of the enterprise is changing and the way of operations and management of the company is changing. Past successful experience does not guarantee that you would continue to grow and grow in the future.

“To run a business, you must be aware of the foresight. You must master the opportunities and be sensitive. When you need it, you must also express yourself in a high state, and bravely express yourself and sell yourself,” said Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) president Dato Lau Cheng Kiong at the opening ceremony of SCCCI’s nine-day trade fair and exhibition in Sibu Trade and Exhibition Centre on Friday night.

The event is undertaken by SCCCI’s Youth Committee.

“We all hope to see the growth of the SCCCI. We also hope that SCCCI would lead Chinese businessmen towards management and innovation in the new environment and new challenges, upon the existing good foundation.

“To strengthen the organisation and adjust the pace, we must redefine the roles and functions of SCCCI in the future,” said Cheng Kiong.

He also commended the chamber’s youth committee for joining hands with the parent committee to promote SCCCI, create a better business environment and open up more entrepreneurial platforms to enable the younger generation of Chinese businessmen to change and compete with the times.

As an example, he said many companies participating in the exhibition proved that they had gone beyond tradition to find new platforms for self-promotion.

Cheng Kiong said through the exhibition, companies would know the latest products and business information that they could use to connect with the world and breed new opportunities.

“The lack of information often leads to errors in judgment, especially in a society where information is rapidly circulating – we must always keep abreast with news and new developments. In many large cities abroad, various exhibition activities have become almost a daily affair.

“A city open to the outside world is an indispensable condition and indicator for foreign investment and publicity.

“Therefore, we are working hard to do a good job of the current trade exhibition to prepare for the better development of Sibu tomorrow,” he added.

Lanang MP Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Pelawan assemblyman David Wong, Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang and United Chinese Association Sibu Division president Ngieng Ping Sing were also present at the ceremony.