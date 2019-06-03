Perodua’s green initiative shifts into high gear

RAWANG: Perodua has given its green initiative a boost with the recent soft launch of Laman Hijau, representing its commitment towards green and sustainable operations.

Located within its headquarters and manufacturing campus in Sungai Choh, Laman Hijau is an open recreational area for staff that incorporates greenery and fountains powered by solar electricity.

“This green initiative includes the installation of solar panels on the roofs of our manufacturing facilities, which we will further install on most of the buildings within our campus.

“Our new staff locker room facility, named Lemari, also makes use of a green wall for natural insulation,” said Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad recently in a press statement.

Perodua’s 400-acre (162-hectare) campus comprises a corporate building, a research and development facility, two vehicle manufacturing facilities, a parts centre, a training centre and a children’s day care centre.

“And it does not end there – we are also harvesting other natural resources like rainwater and atmospheric water, and furthering our efforts to eliminate waste on the whole, benefitting Mother Earth and increasing our operational efficiency.

“Together with our products, known for their fuel efficiency, this is how we define sustainable growth within our natural ecosystem,” Zainal added.

Perodua’s green initiative began in June 2017 with the announcement of its ECO Garden, set to be launched next month. The 1,500 square-metre garden utilises recycled waste materials in its construction, solar energy and a diverse variety of plants and trees, amongst others.

“Since then, we have come a long way. We have now implemented the best practices for sustainable operations with a focus on preserving the environment and maximising our efficiency.

“Our industry is an energy- and resource-dependent one. It is therefore critical that we never stop finding new ways to use energy more efficiently if we want to do our bit towards a cleaner, leaner and greener Malaysia for us all,” said Zainal.

Zainal explained that apart from environmental sustainability, the green initiative also includes continuous safety and operational improvements to ensure everything moves harmoniously within the Perodua Group.

Perodua is Malaysia’s No 1 Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV) manufacturer, having produced and sold over 650,000 EEVs to date, including the Axia, Bezza, third-generation Myvi and Aruz seven-seater SUV.