Plux Incubation Hub to play big role in connecting young entrepreneurs

SIBU: Plux Incubation Hub, which is funded by the Sarawak government, aims to become the largest entrepreneurship networking and learning platform for young entrepreneurs in Sarawak’s central region.

Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI)’s Youth Committee president Sean Hii said entrepreneurs would be able to participate together in training, discussion and research in order to help the youths in the region grow stronger and thrive better in a sustainable business ecosystem within today’s digital economy.

In his welcoming address at opening ceremony of Sibu Expo Carnival 2019 in Sibu Trade and Exhibition centre on Friday night, Hii said the trade carnival was one of a series of events hosted by SCCCI Youth Entrepreneurs Committee to celebrate the first anniversary of the founding of the committee, and to also encourage young people to join Plux Incubation Hub.

“We also hope that this platform would be able to introduce various business opportunities to Sibu and simultaneously stimulate the economic development of Sibu.

“Throughout the nine-day trade exhibition, the participating industries will cover computers, furniture, automobiles, beauty products, telecommunications products, footwear and household products.

“The food featured in the expo carnival includes all sorts of traditional cuisines and creative culinary treats,” he added.

Additionally, the working committee is also running an amusement park and an archery range, as well as various exciting stage performances such as a singing competition, talent competition, eating contest, ‘Sibu’s Stars Street Dance’ and cultural performances.

“We hope members of the public would bring along their families and friends to visit, have fun with us and enjoy the holiday season at the expo carnival.”

Hii extended his appreciation to the exhibitors, guests and others who had provided assistance and support to make the expo a reality.

Lanang MP Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Pelawan assemblyman David Wong and Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang were among those present at the opening ceremony.

Also in attendance were SCCCI president Dato Lau Cheng Kiong and United Chinese Association Sibu Division president Ngieng Ping Sing.