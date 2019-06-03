Register for Pibakis Charity Run 2.0

MIRI: Association of Parents with Special Children (Pibakis) Miri is inviting members of the public to support Pibakis Charity Run 2.0 to raise fund for its centre in Lutong.

The run will flag off on Sept 15 from its centre in Lutong at 5.45am.

“It is divided into seven categories namely the 10-km Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Men’s Veteran, Women’s Veteran and 4-km Family Kid-Boys, Family Kid-Girls and Fun Run,” said the organising spokesperson.

Early bird registration fee is RM55 until July 15 and normal registration fee is RM65 per entry.

Register at Share Tea at Boulevard Commercial Center or Pibakis Centre in Lutong on or before Aug 8.

For online registration, browse to http://bulatanparkrunnerclub.com/pibakis-run.

The first 100 participants to register at Share Tea Boulevard will get a complimentary 5kg bag of Shun rice.

In the 10-km categories, the first runner will get a cash prize of RM200 followed by RM200 (second), RM100 (third) RM80 (fourth) while fifth to tenth placing will receive RM50 each.

For the 4-km run of Family Kid-Boys and Family Kid-Girls, cash prizes will be RM250 (first), RM150 (second), RM100 (third), RM80 (fourth) and RM50 (fifth) plus medals.