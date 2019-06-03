Safety, emergency personnel get early morning surprise

KUCHING: Public safety personnel of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Emergency and Trauma Department (ETD), Royal Malaysia Police Kuching District One Stop Centre and Fire & Rescue Department (Bomba) Tabuan Jaya Station were

given a pleasant surprise of ‘sahur’ goodies early yesterday morning.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and his team distributed McDonald’s meals, sponsored by the fast food chain to the personnel as a token of appreciation for their dedication to serve particularly during the festive and holiday season.

“This is our gesture of gratitude to our public safety personnel such as paramedics, police officers and firemen who are on duty even on festive occasions such as Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said.

Dr Yii, who was representing Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen, pointed out that it is during such times that the men in uniform have to work harder and be more alert to ensure the safety and security of the people.

“This is because there may be increase in crimes because criminals might have the perception that authorities are more lax during the festive season.

“Bomba and medical personnel also have to be on their toes as there may be increase in accidents and they have to respond to such emergencies,” he said.

He also encouraged more private companies to come forward with similar donations and give back to the society to build a loving, caring and grateful society in the state as well as the country.

“During the festive season, we must remember those who are on duty to ensure we are safe and ought to show our appreciation for their sacrifice, commitment and dedication.”