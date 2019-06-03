Skipper’s quick action saves passengers from sinking express boat

SIBU: An express boat plying the Sibu-Kanowit-Song-Kapit sector was involved in an accident around 10am yesterday.

The vessel was transporting 18 passengers at the time.

According to Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller Hatta Morshidi, all the passengers were able to be evacuated to safety before the boat began to sink.

He said the express boat’s hull was punctured by a steel fender upon berthing at

RC Jetty Kanowit, where it picked up some passengers in Kanowit.

“(Upon realising the puncture) the skipper immediately steered the boat to the passenger’s terminal, also in Kanowit, to disembark all the passengers to safety and then, quickly plied the boat across river before it submerged.

“The passengers had been put on a replacement vessel.

“It is reported that they have reached their destinations, safe and sound,” Hatta told

The Borneo Post when contacted.

He was asked about news of the boat incident, which had gone viral on the Internet.

This prompted the Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department personnel to rush to the jetty at 3pm.

A spokesman said the firefighters saw the boat partially submerged near the jetty when they arrived.

“The firefighters were then told that the passengers had been safely evacuated and

the goods on the boat had been moved out just in time,” said the spokesman, adding

that there was no report of casualties.