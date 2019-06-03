‘Support Science, Maths in English programme’

SEMATAN: Members of the Bidayuh ethnic group have been urged to support the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English.

Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said it was imperative for members of the group, especially the parents, to support the programme in order to imbue their children with confidence as well as increase their fluency in English.

Manyin added that the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English was a programme initiated by his ministry, and not a policy.

‘We’re lucky because the federal Ministry of Education (MoE) has encouraged Sarawak to implement such a programme in January next year.

“Please be reminded that this is a programme to be implemented by the ministry, not a policy; if this was a policy, then it’s compulsory for parents to comply with it.

“If parents were to refuse it, then schools would not implement the programme.

“Therefore, I hereby appeal to members of the Bidayuh group, most of all the parents, to fully support this programme so that our future generation would become more marketable and competitive on a global scale,” Manyin spoke at the ‘Authentic Gawai Dayak’ celebration in Kampung Pueh here yesterday.

On the Gawai event, the minister commended the organiser for upholding its authenticity, in that it was being run true to its roots and similar to those held many decades past.

“Back in the 1950s and 1970s, this celebration was originally held as a thanksgiving ceremony to the deities for providing the Dayaks with bountiful harvests and good fortunes for the year and the years to come.

“As time goes on and upon entering this modern age, many of our younger generation have no idea of how Gawai was originally celebrated.

“With this authentic Gawai celebration, the younger generation are able to experience it like it had been done in the past.”

The event yesterday hosted various cultural performances and traditional Gawai practices done by the Salako Nara ethnic group.

Opar assemblyman Dato Ranum Mina, Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu and Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep and his wife Datin Christina Gregory were among the distinguished guests at the event.