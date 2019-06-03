Three blasts hit Kabul, killing 1 and injuring 17

KABUL: One person was killed and 17 others wounded in three successive blasts in Kabul, Afghan officials said, capping a murderous week of mayhem across the city.

Among the wounded was an Afghan journalist who appeared to have been live-streaming the aftermath of the first explosion when a second bomb went off.

The events started with the detonation of a sticky bomb – a growing menace in Kabul, where insurgents and criminals slap magnetic bombs on the underside of vehicles.

The charge had been placed under a bus carrying officials headed to the Kabul Education University, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

In the immediate aftermath, two more bombs that had been planted by the side of the road went off, he added.

“In total, one Afghan civilian was martyred and 17 others, including a local journalist and five Afghan forces, have been slightly wounded,” Rahimi said.

Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar confirmed the toll.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group have carried out recent blasts.

According to a video circulating on social media, the journalist was hit in the leg by the second bomb.

Last year, nine journalists including AFP Kabul’s chief photographer Shah Marai were killed in a secondary explosion after rushing to the scene of an initial blast. — AFP