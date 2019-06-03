Works on road to link Kpg Sg Maong, Kpg Segedup to kick off year-end – CM

KUCHING: The construction of a road, which is set to connect Kampung Sungai Maong with Kampung Segedup, will commence at the end of this year, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the works may take up to three years.

“It (the new road) will start from the roundabout at Stapok to Kampung Sungai Maong and straight on to Segedup,” he told reporters at the ‘Ihsan Ramadan Satok 2019’ event Merpati Jepang Hall here on Saturday.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the road connectivity would then open up more land areas for new housing, specifically those slated for affordable units.

“This allows residents of Kampung Kudei, and the surrounding areas the opportunity to own their own houses where the (cost of) infrastructures such as roads, water and electricity supply, as well as drainage, are to be borne by the government.

“Each lot will be priced around RM2,500, with land sizes between eight and 13 points. The lot will be developed with a standalone house – each is priced between RM70,000 and RM90,000. We will start building the houses once the road construction is completed,” he said.

Kampung Kudei, Kampung Sungai Maong and Kampung Segedup are among the villages here that have been earmarked for redevelopment, in that they are a part of a larger development plan for the Satok constituency, where Abang Johari is the assemblyman.

Additionally, a new housing project will also be developed in Kampung Sungai Bedaun near Santubong.

On the ‘Ihsan Ramadan’ programme, the chief minister viewed the annual event as ‘where all members of the Satok community would cooperate towards contributing to the needy folk’.

“This year, we even got contributions from SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party) Satok branch.

“This shows the cooperation that we have among all of us.

“This is our culture and the unique thing about Sarawak.

“Being multi-racial and multi-religious, we celebrate all festivities together,” he said.

In this year’s Ramadan programme, the contributions were channelled to 210 recipients from 14 sub branches of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Satok branch.

Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and Satok PBB Women chief Datuk Dayang Madinah Tun Openg were among those present at the presentation ceremony.