Abang Johari’s Raya Open Day a show of unity, harmony

KUCHING: This Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya festive season is an indication that the economy of the state was “not bad”, observed Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I noticed that for the past week in Sarawak, people are still consuming and buying things, though moderately so. People are quite happy to celebrate Gawai and Raya.

“There are a lot of traffic jams including at our ferry points. That shows that people have the means to go back to their towns.

“That is an indication that our economy is not that bad, where Sarawak is concerned,” he said on the first day of his Hari Raya Open House at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching today.

Abang Johari expressed his delight at the crowd at his Open House.

“We’ve got a lot of people coming to visit today. It is good for our unity. I’m very pleased that everyone is here. I managed to shake hands with many of them,” he enthused.

Among those who turned up included Cabinet ministers, elected representatives, members from various associations and the members of the public.

The crowd surged at around noon, with many queuing up past the entrance of the convention centre’s Main Hall and coiling around the lobby.

The Open House continues on the second day of Raya from 10am to 4pm. All are welcome to attend.