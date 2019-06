King attends Aidilfitri feast at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Maimunah Iskandariah today hosted an Aidilfitri open house at Istana Negara.

Earlier, their majesties granted an audience to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The reception, held at the Main Banquet Hall of Istana Negara, was attended by members of the royalty, Cabinet ministers and foreign diplomats.

His Majesty exchanged greetings with the guests.

Al-Sultan Abdullah performed Aidilfitri prayers at National Mosque. – Bernama