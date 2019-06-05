Missing engineer found in weak but stable condition

SRI AMAN: An engineer, 33, who went missing while jungle trekking at Bukit Lesung in Lingga near here on Monday has been found safe.

He was found by rescuers at the foot of the mountain about 6am yesterday, and brought to the nearest longhouse in a weak but stable condition.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department’s operation centre, the victim was on his way down the mountain when he was confronted by a wild animal. Panicked, he ran as fast as he could down the mountain, but lost his way in the process

He was among 18 residents of Rumah Jemat Menuang in Ulu Lingga who embarked on a jungle trekking expedition which started at 7.30am on Monday.

On their way up the mountain, the victim complained of not being able to continue on the journey to the peak. He agreed to stay back while the rest continued their journey.

When the group descended later, they saw no sign of the victim at his last position or at the longhouse. An immediate search operation proved futile.

The Sri Aman Fire and Rescue Department received a missing person report at 5.34pm Monday, prompting them to immediately carry out a search operation until 10pm.

Five personnel each from the Fire and Rescue Department, police and Civil Defence Force participated in the operation.

Meanwhile, a woman, 56, was also found safe after losing her way in Kubah National Park while jungle trekking on Monday.

According to a spokesperson of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s operation centre, they received a missing person report at 8.35pm Monday, prompting personnel from the Petra Jaya fire station to be dispatched to the scene.

The woman, Tan Bun Hui, was found at 11.40pm, and brought down to Matang Wildlife Centre via the Rayu Trail.