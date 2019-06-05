New chief Alan Ling envisions multi-racial Miri Volleyball

MIRI: Senator Alan Ling has urged more non-Chinese to join the 50-year-old Miri Volleyball Association (MVA) to make it a multi-racial sports body.

“Sports is a field that has proven to unite all races but it is also capable of reinforcing the love of the nation as well as helping to improve the health of the people.

“The government always support sports activities and is ready to assist to improve the quality of national sports including in sports development,” he said.

Ling was appointed the new MVA president effective June 1.

“Sports transcend race,” he said to explain the rationale to involve all races in MVA’s activities and programmes.

According to MVA chairman Soo Puong Chii, the MVA committee decided to appoint Ling after Chuo Siong Hee stepped down after serving the association for almost 20 years.

“We are confident with his knowledge in sports and leadership capability and charismatic ability, he would be able to steer the association to higher level by uniting the players and volleyball enthusiasts to support the activities of the association,” Soo said.

Ling, a lawyer by profession, is assisted by incumbent vice president Andrew Ting, a senior accountant in Miri.

Ling expressed his gratitude for the trust in him and promised to do his best.

“I am humbled and honoured to be appointed in this 50 year old association and indeed this is not an easy task but I am confident with the support and guidance by the committee led by chairman Soo Puong Chii I will be able to discharge my role as president effectively,” he said while thanking past president Chuo for his contributions.

Ling pledged to be professional and fair in leading MVA, saying sports is above politics and that a sports body like other NGOs shall give due accord to all elected representatives.

The association is planning a celebration on Dec 7 to mark its 50th anniversary.