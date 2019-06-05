Party faces greater challenges now, says Chieng

SIBU: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is still facing great challenges since it was founded some 60 years ago, says its deputy president II Dato Chieng Buong Toon.

He said the party had experienced ups and downs over the last six decades and has faced much bigger challenges today.

“But we will never forget the commitment of our party to the Sarawak people. Being a local party, our struggles are always about Sarawakians.

“We don’t allow outsiders to decide our future for us. We want to protect our resources, our rights, and what should have belonged to us must come back to Sarawak,” he said when speaking at the party’s flag hoisting ceremony to mark its 60th anniversary at SUPP Sibu headquarters here yesterday.

Chieng, who is also SUPP Bukit Assek branch chairman, also touched on the racial quota for matriculation programme.

He opined that the matriculation programme be abolished.

“The reason being that the system denies non-bumiputera students who achieved outstanding academic results equal access and opportunity to higher education,” he said.

“All Malaysians, regardless of race, religion and background, should be treated fairly and equally,” he added.

Meanwhile, he suggested that any amendment to the constitution should be drafted based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), as it was the basis for the federal constitution.

On the next state election, Chieng said the election campaigns this time around should be on issues about the interests of Sarawakians as Malaysians.

He said Sarawak has been neglected by the federal government in terms of development for far too long.