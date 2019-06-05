Pekema S’wak member companies record drop in sales following economic slowdown

KUCHING: Member companies of Association of Malay Importers and Traders of Motor Vehicles Malaysia (Pekema) Sarawak have recorded drop in sales following the economic slowdown.

Its chairman Tan Sri Dato Sri Abang Khalid Marzuki said the sales volume nowadays is nowhere like the ‘good old days’ of 10 years ago.

Despite this, he was confident that Pekema member companies in Sarawak can still persevere as long as there is demand for imported automobiles.

“The current prices may remain until the end of this year, or even go higher. Even in Japan, the prices of automobiles are not getting cheap but getting expensive.

“But I believe Pekema member companies can still survive this situation,” he said when met at his Hari Raya open house today.

Abang Khalid, who is also vice president of Pekema main body, said the ‘wait and see’ approach of customers amid the economic slowdown is among the reasons for the slow sales.

He revealed that sales of imported vehicles can be as low of five units and as high as 10 units per months due to the current situation.

“The economic slowdown is not just happening in our country but also globally. Those of us who are involved in the business are still moving as usual, but not as good as what we achieved 10 years ago.

“Maybe the buyers are not daring. Maybe they choose to wait and see in view of the situation,” he added.

To a question, he did not concur that the ongoing China-United States trade war will affect automobile business.

He said this was because the trade war between the two big powers are more on smart technology and this will not affect sales of vehicles.

“When you talk about trade war, it is more on telecommunications and 5G technology. Well, China is very advanced in that and the US is not happy.

“It has nothing to do, and will not affect car business,” he said.