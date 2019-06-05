‘SUPP has never strayed in fight for Sarawak and her people’

KUCHING: SUPP has always been a party steadfast in fighting for the rights of Sarawak’s multi-racial community, says party president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said even after 60 years of the party in existence, the spirit of fighting for the people remains strong.

“I am very sure we are here today because we are here for Sarawak and not for ourselves. This is the spirit that has been surviving in SUPP all this while,” he said when officiating SUPP’s 60th Anniversary Flag Raising Ceremony at its headquarters, here yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is Minister of Local Government and Housing, pointed out that when SUPP was formed, its founding members faced tremendous hardship and made great sacrifices in the fight for Sarawak’s rights.

“We are in the party not because we are fighting for positions or titles, but we are fighting for the people of Sarawak.

“When we Sarawakians unite as one, SUPP will continue to transform and we will continue to change.

“Our change will require a change of mindset which we must instil in ourselves today and not wait until tomorrow,” he stressed.

He went on to urge the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to fulfill the promises made in their manifesto as soon as possible.

“If they (PH) don’t fulfill it, the voices of the people will become louder and louder until they would want to take matters into their own hands because nothing is being done,” he said.

SUPP’s flag-raising ceremony is an annual event where party members gather to pay respect to the symbol of the party, which signifies a regal struggle of Sarawakians to unite all the major races within her borders in order to fight for social justice and political independence.

Following yesterday’s ceremony, similar events will be held at all 50 of the party’s branches throughout the state.

Among those present were former SUPP president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting and vice president Datuk Lee Kim Shin.