Body of missing man found floating near Kuching Waterfront

KUCHING: The body of a man identified as 37-year-old Ting Yung Chuan from Jalan Kempas was found floating in the Sarawak River near the Chinese Museum by a passerby at around 6.20am this morning.

According to the police, a report was lodged by the deceased’s wife on June 3 after he failed to return home.

“A postmortem was carried out at around 3pm at the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) morgue. There was no sign of foul play and the case has been classified as sudden death,” said a police source.

The body of the deceased, which was clad in dark pants and a black t-shirt, was fished out of the river by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel who were called in to provide assistance.

The deceased’s wife, who was called to the morgue at 10am, confirmed that the body was that of her missing husband.

It was also revealed that the deceased was a medical specialist at SGH.