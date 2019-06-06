IOI founder Lee Shin Cheng’s funeral cortege leaves for final resting place

PUTRAJAYA: The grand patriarch and founder of local conglomerate IOI Group, Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng’s funeral cortege has left the family residence to his final resting place.

The solemn procession, which left the family’s residence in Diamond Hill, IOI Resort City, here around 11am today, comprised thousands of people including relatives and close friends and IOI Group staff.

Staff from IOI Resort City lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the late Lee’s cortege leaving his residence to the Nilai Memorial Park, which was accompanied by bells and soft chanting from Buddhist nuns.

The procession then passed parts of Puchong and it is understood that it also passed SJK(C) Shin Cheng (Harcroft), to mark the late Lee’s legacy who endlessly contributed to Chinese education.

The late Lee, also well-known as a philanthropist and for his contributions to Malaysia’s oil palm industry, passed away at 8.30pm on Saturday after a period of illness.

He leaves behind a wife, six children and 12 grandchildren.

His eldest son, Datuk Lee Yeow Chor is the chief executive officer of IOI Corporation Bhd and chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, while his other son, Lee Yeow Seng and his second daughter, Lee Yoke Har, are respectively the chief executive officer and the executive director of IOI Properties Group Bhd.

Yeow Seng’s wife is the Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, Yeo Bee Yin. – Bernama