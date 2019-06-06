Road project connecting Bako-Buntal-Santubong to start construction next year – Dr Hazland

KUCHING: The 8.5km road project that connects Bako with Buntal and Santubong is expected to commence construction next year.

Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abg Hipni said this project, which also includes a bridge, will boost the tourism sector by opening up areas in the Bako Buntal Bay.

He also said the new road will also be the ‘missing link’ for the state’s coastal road network.

“I would like to thank the chief minister for approving the road project linking Bako to Buntal which is about 8.5km with one bridge. The cost is about RM85 million.

“It will be constructed probably by next year and this will open up the whole area so actually we can go one round Kuching from Bako to Buntal back to Kuching then to Lundu and so on.

“It will be missing link of the coastal road actually from Telok Melano right up to Buntal to Bako then to Samarahan then all the way to Sebuyau and so on,” he told reporters when met at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house today.

According to Dr Hazland, the newly approved project is now at the design phase under the Public Works Department (JKR) and the contractor is expected to be appointed soon.

To a question, he said the people in those areas did not protest the project but welcomed it with open hearts.

“It will be a straight road, not involving removal of houses. The areas are mainly jungle and some agriculture areas. Those affected will receive compensation.

“Any area which is improved through development, then the people will also benefit economically. We can see development of new housing schemes, new tourism attractions, new condominiums and so on because the area is very beautiful,” he said.

The new road project was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg when declaring open the Bako Bridge on Feb 24.

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 people attended the Hari Raya open house hosted by Dr Hazland at Kasuma Resort hall.