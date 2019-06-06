Thousands attend TYT’s Hari Raya Open House

KUCHING: Thousands of people thronged the Astana here on Wednesday for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Ragad Kurdi Taib’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House.

The well-wishers, from all walks of life, had queued up outside the Astana as early as 10am to have the opportunity to greet the Head of State and wife on the first day of Raya.

The open house began from 10.30am to 12.30pm, which was followed by a short break before continuing again in the afternoon until 4.30pm.

Apart from the chance to tour the Astana, which is normally off-limits, visitors got to help themselves to the various Hari Raya offerings and treats.

Aside from the public, Taib’s guests included Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas as well as Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong,

State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian also made an appearance.

Meanwhile in the evening, Abang Johari and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang also visited Taib at the Astana.

Also present was Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg.