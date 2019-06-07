Appointment of new MACC chief goes against standard procedure – Chong

KUCHING: Standard procedures have clearly been omitted and overlooked in the appointment of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) new chief commissioner, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong stressed that one of the objectives of the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) when it was formed was to oversee the appointment of important positions in government agencies and government-linked companies.

“That procedure (of appointment) has been overlooked and we hoped that it will not be repeated again,” said Chong in a press conference here today.

On June 4, former Parti Keadilan (PKR) legal bureau chief and Lawyers for Liberty executive director Latheefa Koya was announced as the new MACC chief commissioner effective June 1, taking over from Mohd Shukri Abdull.

Prime Minsiter Dr Mahatir Mohamad was quoted as saying that he made the decision to appoint Latheefa for the post without consulting his cabinet.

Having said that, Chong said that the newly minted MACC chief has high expectations placed on her shoulders to stamp out corruption in the country without fear and favour.

“While her (Latheefa) appointment procedure may not be right, she has a proven track record regarding her fight for a fairer system and cleaner governance (in the country),” said Chong.

He said that it was the wish and aspiration of the people of Sarawak to see MACC initiating action and investigations against previous Barisan National (BN) politicians, especially those in Sarawak, in high positions with tainted reputations and possessing assets beyond their declared income.

“You know, you cannot have ministers and assistant ministers living in houses that are worth tens of millions of ringgit. That is just ridiculous,” said Chong.

He said that a few high profile cases were already underway in the court of law in Peninsula Malaysia and it was timely the anti-corruption drive should shift to Sarawak as well.