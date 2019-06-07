Charred body found in luxury yacht fire in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: An Indonesian man was found burnt to death while four others suffered breathing difficulties after a luxury yacht in the boatyard in Bukit Malut, Langkawi caught fire yesterday.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department operation assistant director, Senior Supt Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the department received a call at 2.56 am yesterday (June 5) and rushed to the location.

“In the incident, five Indonesian workers comprising four men and a woman were in the double-storey luxury yacht. Upon arrival at the scene, firemen found the flame had spread and it was successfully extinguished at 8.25 am yesterday.

“Four victims who had breathing difficulties were brought to Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi for further treatment and the operation to search for one more missing victim was carried out until this evening,” he said in a statement here today.

He said fire fighters had to use an excavator to assist in finding the victim buried under a pile of burnt materials in the vessel and a K9 (Dog) unit was brought to the location.

“The charred body of the victim was found at 7.12 pm tonight by the K9 Unit and the remains were brought out and sent to the same hospital. The operation was completed at 8.16 pm tonight,” he said. – Bernama