‘Dr M’s prerogative to appoint Latheefa’

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to appoint Latheefa Koya as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner is his prerogative, says Batang Sadong member of parliament Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy said as it was his prerogative to do so, she is not in a position to question him.

“Who are we to question him? That is their rule of law. Whether I agree or disagree I have no power to do anything.

“It’s the people’s choice, we have already chosen the government, we have chosen him as Prime Minister, we have chosen Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the government.

“So, if that is how they decide, whether the people like it or not, we leave it to him and to the people,” she told reporters when attending Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s open house yesterday.

The former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said it was up to the people to decide whether they liked the way PH is ruling the country.

Nancy said the Prime Minister had said Latheefa has all the qualities for the job.

“But that does not mean that I agree or disagree because I can’t do anything.

“So it’s the people that can do something. So we leave it to the people,” she said when asked to comment on Latheefa’s appointment.

Dr Mahathir had told a press conference at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house on Wednesday that it was his personal decision to appoint Latheefa as MACC chief commissioner.

He confirmed he did not discuss the appointment with the cabinet.

“Normally, I make the decision myself because I don’t have to ask the cabinet about who I approve.

“If she finds something against the law, she will investigate and report,” he said.

Latheefa has resigned as a Parti Keadilan Rakyat member and as executive director of Lawyers For Liberty.