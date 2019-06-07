‘Extend asset declaration to senior government officials’

MIRI: Senior government officials should also be asked to declare their assets, suggested Sibuti member of parliament Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said as the declaration of assets showed integrity and transparency, it should not be limited to just politicians.

“As a young MP, I feel that declaring of assets should also be imposed on high ranking government officials.

“Apart from that, the results of the assets declaration should be made public so that voters can also find out about the assets of politicians and government officials in their area.

“Perhaps this can also be done annually so that the people can see if there is any increase or decrease in these assets owned by politicians or government officials,” he told The Borneo Post at his Hari Raya open house on Wednesday.

He said Gabung Parti Sarawak members of parliament have been briefed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg about the declaration of assets, which is a wise and good move that should be abided by.

“I believe that all of us in GPS are ready to declare our assets. There is no problem in doing so as this will determine integrity and transparency in our Malaysian political arena,” he added.

On May 14, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the federal government had decided to extend the asset declaration initiative to include opposition members of parliament as part of efforts to check corruption.