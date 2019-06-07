Help arrives for flood victims

BINTULU: The flood victims from Long Busang settlement in Belaga have been provided with immediate food aid and other necessities.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat chief Major Ismail Mahedin said various government agencies have responded and deployed their assets to distribute the emergency food aid which included rice, sugar, salt, instant noodles, coffee, tea, biscuits, canned food and drinking water.

A group of agencies led by Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak and Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang went to the area on Wednesday morning to provide assistance, arriving in Long Busang around 5.40pm.

Heavy downpour over the past couple of days saw river tributaries overflowing their banks, submerging SK Long Busang and other nearby houses on June 4.

“Observations by the villagers indicated the water level rose due to continuous rain on the evening of June 3, and increased up to 12 feet above the ground.

“About 82 doors involving 340 people were affected by the flood,” said Ismail in a statement yesterday.

During the distribution of food aid held at ‘Rumah Besar’ Long Busang yesterday, Ugak announced a donation of RM20,000 while Liwan also announced RM30,000 to be given to the flood victims.

Long Busang is located at the estuary of two rivers – Batang Balui and Sungai Busang.