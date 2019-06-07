Kedayans celebrate Raya at graves of loved ones

MIRI: Members of the Kedayan community continued their tradition of celebrating the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the graves of their loved ones yesterday.

As is the tradition, they brought along cakes, drinks, and other Aidilfitri goodies, which they consumed together near the cemetery after prayers.

“Like any other Kedayan village in Bekenu, Sibuti, Kampung Terahad is not left out of the practice and tradition where its villagers will visit their dead loved ones on the second day of Aidilfitri,” Ketua Kaum Tinggal Bak told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“Villagers will gather at the Kampung Terahad cemetery, located on top of a hill facing the South China Sea, not far from Tusan Beach to offer doa arwah, tahlil and religious prayers.”

Tinggal said villagers would arrive as early as 7am for the annual visit.

“First thing in the morning, villagers will gather at the top of the hill where the graves of their loves ones are, including the early Kedayan settlers, to do clearing of unwanted items and grass surrounding the cemetery,” he said.

Tinggal added after prayers, villagers will eat and drink together before returning to their respective homes.

“This is where we see those villagers, who live away from the kampung, coming back for Hari Raya to get together with their relatives, family members, and even childhood friends.

“It is like a reunion apart from praying for the loves ones and this practice and tradition must be kept alive among the younger generation.”

He pointed out that another tradition among Kampung Terahad villagers is visiting all the houses in the village on the first day of Aidilfitri.

“The men will go together in a big group to visit all the houses, one by one, in the morning, while the women’s turn is in the afternoon, where they will also visit all the houses in the kampong,” he explained.