‘Latheefa to weed out corruption in Sarawak’

KUCHING: Newly-appointed Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya will weed out corruption in Sarawak, says Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei.

The Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) vice-chairman said, as such, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders should not worry about her background.

“I urge (Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk) Idris Buang and GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) leaders to worry not about her background but worry if she is not taking any action against corrupt ‘big fishes’ in Sarawak,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wong was responding to Idris’ recent remarks that it was unwise of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to appoint Latheefa as the new MACC chief given her known political background.

According to Wong, all righteous Sarawakians have been waiting for the PH government to act on corrupt practices.

“Nothing has happened thus far after one year in power. With the appointment of the new MACC chief, I have high expectations of her to act speedily, justly, independently, and drastically against those corrupt leaders in Sarawak.

“I have been disappointed with the outgoing MACC chief for not taking any action against corruption in Sarawak, while on the other hand Idris Buang feels upset over the change of office,” he said.

Wong urged the MACC to act proactively in investigating corrupt practices without

fear or favour, regardless of who the leader is and what the position.

On Tuesday, Idris questioned Latheefa’s appointment as the new MACC chief, asserting that such a move went against the spirit of the PH government in wanting to uphold the rule of law.

“Her appointment is repugnant to the spirit that the PH government claims to have in wanting to uphold the rule of law, which requires that justice must not only be done, but seen to be done,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) information chief.

Idris said the new MACC chief “is institutionally very political by being an active member of PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat)”.

Prior to her appointment, Latheefa announced that she had resigned from both PKR and Lawyers for Liberty, where she was executive director.

Latheefa replaced Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, following the latter’s decision to relinquish the post.

Mohd Shukri’s tenure was supposed to be until May 17, 2020.