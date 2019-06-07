PH’s appointment of Latheefa another broken promise — STAR

KUCHING: State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) president Lina Soo has termed the appointment of Latheefa Koya as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner ‘another broken promise’ by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

She, however, said the decision was the prerogative of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and congratulated Latheefa on her appointment.

“Malaysians now know that the PH regime is prone to breaking its election promises time and again since it swept into power.

“Before the last general election, PH promised that if they were to take over the government, the person in charge of MACC would not be a person seen with political inclination,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Latheefa had been a member of PKR but resigned from the party upon being informed of her impending appointment as MACC chief commissioner.

Soo, meanwhile, called on Latheefa to go after the politically corrupt as well as those who cheat and bribe during party elections, regardless of their political affiliation.

“I hope the new MACC chief will be fearless and uncompromising in rooting out corrupt practices in the land.

“This is because in the past, the MACC had been inefficient and too pliant in executing its duties to stamp out corruption.”

She also called on Latheefa to go after those who had previously been charged in court with corruption or abuse of power, but had their cases dropped after the change of government.

“Cases where police and MACC reports have been lodged against land grabs and corrupt practices in land deals in Sarawak must also be investigated.”

Soo went on to urge the MACC to investigate allegations of abuse of power made against Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, to determine once and for all if there is indeed no case against him.

“Latheefa should clear Taib’s name to arrest the swirling accusations of his (alleged) abuse of power and put to rest the speculation for good.”