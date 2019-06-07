Place right people in right positions if State Cabinet reshuffle were to happen, says Masing

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing has expressed his hope for the right people to fill the right positions in the next State Cabinet reshuffle.

Masing claimed that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) houses some “enemies” in the coalition and declined to name any names.

“My hope for this coming reshuffle, if there is one, is for the correct lawmakers to fill the correct portfolios. Make sure square pegs are put in square holes,” he analogised.

“This includes only members of GPS who should be in the cabinet. Outsiders who have no heart and sincerity have no place in the coalition administration. We don’t want to have ‘munsoh dalam selemut’ (enemies from within),” said Masing.

In previous media report, Masing did not hide his feelings of disappointment towards leaders of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) for roping in Datuk Masir Kujat (Sri Aman MP) as its (PSB) new member along with former PRS sacked leaders, including Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, Datuk William Nyalau Badak and Edward Kurik.

PSB, led by Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (party president) and Assistant Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil (party deputy president), is in fact the rebranded United People’s Party (UPP).

UPP then was a splinter group of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

In a related development, SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian hinted that the state cabinet reshuffle will be made sometime after Hari Raya Puasa when he told members of the press during the celebration that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg would be announcing “something big” after Hari Raya Puasa which fell on June 5.