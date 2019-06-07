PM needs to clarify Latheefa’s appointment – Anwar

PERMATANG PAUH: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said tonight that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad needs to clarify the appointment of Latheefa Beebi Koya as the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner at the proper forums.

Anwar said the decision to appoint Latheefa was made by the prime minister and that he only knew about it from the announcement on the appointment.

According to Anwar, matters that needed clarification included why the Cabinet was not informed, and that the appointment was allegedly not in line with the MACC Act and also violated the Pakatan Harapan election manifesto.

“Of course clarification is required as this is what we promised, but we should only use proper forums such as in the Cabinet or the Pakatan leadership council if we want to raise and seek proper clarification.

“Manifesto not complied with and seen as a political appointment…I find it necessary to explain to the public on the issue on why the manifesto was not fully observed and respected although I think Latheefa has the necessary credentials for the position,” he told reporters after attending a Hari Raya dinner at Masjid Kubang Semang here.

Among those present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, State International and Domestic Trade, Consumer Affairs and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain, the Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh, Nurul Izzah Anwar, and Penang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang.

Anwar, who is the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, said he had agreed to give the prime minister time and space to clarify the appointment at the proper platforms.

“Nonetheless, our duty is to ensure the effectiveness in the administration of the government as we have been given the commitment to support the government administration under the leadership of Tun Mahathir.

“We will ensure MACC remains independent and those given the task be seen as very professional and not to be dragged by political affiliation and faction affiliation. This concern has been expressed,” he said.

Anwar also said Latheefa’s resignation as a PKR member had been accepted by the party and it should not become an issue.

Latheefa was appointed as the MACC Chief Commissioner effective June 1, replacing Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, who decided to shorten his service contract. – Bernama