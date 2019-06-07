Politics set aside as Abg Johari, Chong share jokes on first day of Aidilfitri

KUCHING: Political rivalry took a backseat Wednesday as Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen extended Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the latter’s open house here.

Chong, who is Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, and Abang Johari shared a few jokes between them upon the former’s arrival at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), where the open house was being held.

Chong then proceeded to the main table where he was seated together with Abang Johari’s brother Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg, who is Sarawak Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president.

Accompanying Chong were Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei and DAP Sarawak Youth publicity secretary Abdul Aziz Isa, who is also Wong’s political secretary.

Chong spent almost an hour at BCCK mingling with other guests before joining Abang Johari once more for a group photo and then departing the venue.